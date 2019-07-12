Brooks Golf to remain as golf course

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) – The future of an Iowa Great Lakes golf course is no longer in doubt.

The Dickinson County Conservation Board voted to keep Brooks golf course open as a golf course.

Since being sold earlier this year, there was a concern by some that the property could be turned into new development.

The board also sent out requests for proposal for new managing companies.

The current contract with Brooks Management LLC expires at the end of this year.

The Dickinson County Conservation Board purchased Brooks Golf earlier this spring.