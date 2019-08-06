Bronson, Iowa Post Office to hold an open house

BRONSON, Iowa (KCAU) — There will be an open house for the community to celebrate the reopening of the Bronson, Iowa Post Office.

After flooding in March caused the Bronson Post Office to temporarily be moved to Moville, Iowa, the Bronson Post Office officially reopened on Friday, July 5, according to the press release.

The open house will be held at the Bronson Post Office at 110 East 1st Street from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6.

“The Post Office is the heart of any community. I hope everyone can join us in this celebration,” Consumer and Industry Contact Manager Dawn Cook said.

The hours of the Bronson Post Office are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m on Saturdays. However, the lobby is open 24 hours.