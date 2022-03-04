DES MOINES, Iowa — Representatives from Bridgestone say they’re closer to getting back online after a cyber breach impacted plants nationwide, including the one in Des Moines.



The company first noticed an IT concern on Saturday and as a precaution, disconnected several locations, including its Firestone plant in the metro. Workers at the plant were sent home and operations halted for several days.

The worker halt might not last much longer, Bridgestone told WHO 13 Thursday, “In the last 24 hours, we’ve restored key internal systems at all manufacturing plants so that we can resume production, but it will take some additional partial production days to securely ramp up to full production.”

Union representatives say employees will continue to get paid.