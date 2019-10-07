Bridal Expo 2019 helps brides plan their big day

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Weddings can be stressful to plan but the Sioux City Journal Bridal Expo was here to help.

From cakes to catering, dresses to D.J’s almost everything a bride to be will ever need for her big day can be found at this year’s expo. Held at the Delta Hotel and Conference Center in South Sioux, the showroom was filled to the brim with vendors and bridal parties. Organizers say its a one-stop-shop so brides can get back to what’s important.

“Some great ideas that they can pick up for their wedding, something new that they hadn’t thought of, just some great ideas and just the contacts too,” said event coordinator Ann Jaminet.

If you missed Sunday’s show, the annual Bridal Fair will be this January.