Briar Cliff works to break down language barriers



SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -Briar Cliff Transfer Admission Counselor, Karina Pedroza says, “The college admissions process is hard enough in English without the language barrier.”

Between applying for loans, FASFA, scholarships and so on, the complicated application process can be challenging to navigate, especially if the student’s parents don’t speak English.

BCU student, Alicia Perez says, “My parents came to the orientation with me, but they never understood what was going on.”

Hoping to break down that language barrier and get Spanish speaking parents involved in the application process, Briar Cliff University invited Spanish-speaking families to Latino Visit Day.

Pedroza says, “We are having all departments and services available at Briar Cliff here in Spanish. So our families who don’t speak English can receive all the necessary information, but in Spanish.”

Perez says, “It’s really helpful because they can just understand about financial aid, the rooms, the schools, giving them tours so they know where their child is going to be at.”

Allowing families to receive all the information they need in a way that’s easier for them to understand.

Pedroza says, “I think it’s showing them that Briar Cliff cares and that we see them as an important group and we’re trying to get them to understand the process and be involved in the conversation.”

Perez says, “I wish I would have had that help back that because I had to deal with everything on my own. I had to ask my parents the questions I would fill everything out. So it’s nice to help other families so they’re not as confused as my parents were.”