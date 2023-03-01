SIOUX CENTER, IOWA – The championship game of 2023 GPAC Women’s Basketball Tournament was played on Tuesday night. The second seed Briar Cliff picked up an 86-69 win over top seed Dordt.

The Briar Cliff Chargers never trailed in the game, pilling up 31 points en route to a double digit lead after one quarter of play. For the game, the Chargers shot 58.2 percent from the field, and hit 10 three pointers in the contest. Dordt, hit just four threes and shot 48.2 percent for the game.

Briar Cliff, with the win in the GPAC Postseason Tournament Champion game, garners an automatic berth to the NAIA National Basketball Tournament. The Defenders receive the conference automatic berth for winning the regular season title.

64 teams will make the NAIA Women’s Basketball Postseason this year. Games will be played at First and Second Round Sites on March 7-8 (four team pods). The 16 opening round site winners will play in the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship is set for March 13-18, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa, at the Tyson Events Center.

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES

Briar Cliff – 86, Dordt – 69

MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES

Dordt – 86, Jamestown – 81