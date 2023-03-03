SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – After Briar Cliff’s first ever GPAC tournament crown, the Chargers turned their attention to the bigger postseason picture. Awaiting their destination and opponent for the Selection Show of the NAIA National Tournament on Thursday night.

After 10 minutes of baited breath, the Chargers heard their name called as the 4th overall seed in the quadrant, translating to a No. 1 seed in the Ft. Wayne, Indiana pod. Briar Cliff will face #13 Missouri Baptist this upcoming Tuesday at 7:30pm for the first round of the tournament, aiming to keep their 7-game win streak intact. Posting a 24-7 record this season, the Chargers are ready for the challenge and hungry for a spot in Sioux City.

“It’s pretty close to what I thought we’d be seed-wise so I think again we were kind of looking at some of the common opponents that we might see out there and I think it’s a great matchup for us,” Briar Cliff women’s basketball head coach Brian Ortmeier said.

“We have tunnel vision,” Briar Cliff senior guard Konnor Sudmann said. “I think that since we are an older group that it’s maybe some of our last of everything so putting our head down and winning as many as we can.”

WOMEN’S OPENING ROUND SEEDING AND LOCATIONS

#15 Iowa Wesleyan at #2 Dordt – 7:00pm (Sioux Center, IA Pod) (Tues. Mar. 7)

#4 Briar Cliff vs. #13 Missouri Baptist at Indiana Tech – 7:30PM (Ft. Wayne, Ind. Pod) (Tues, Mar. 7)

#7 Freed-Hardeman (TN) vs. #10 Northwestern (IA) – 7:30pm (Dubuque, IA Pod) (Tues, Mar. 7)

#6 Dakota State (S.D.) vs. #11 Morningside (IA) – 8:00pm (Wichita, KS Pod) (Tues, Mar. 7)

MEN’S OPENING ROUND SEEDING AND LOCATIONS

#4 Dordt vs. #13 Bethel (Ind.) – 5:30pm (Henderson, TN Pod) (Tues, Mar. 7)

#7 Southwestern (KS) vs. #10 Northwestern – 8:00pm (Langston, O.K. ) (Tues. Mar. 7)

#4 Morningside (IA) vs. #13 Columbia (MO) – 8:00pm (Wichita, KS) (Tues, Mar. 7)