SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Funding that’s been around for more than half a century was the topic of discussion today at Briar Cliff University.

Northwest Iowa lawmakers gathered at the university’s campus to reaffirm the importance of maintaining the Iowa Tuition Grant for years to come. Nearly 10,000 grants have been issued since the grant was established and 140 students are currently receiving the funds. The maximum grant of $75,000 will help make college affordable for students, something Briar Cliff’s interim president can attest to.

“I think the opportunity the Iowa Tuition Grant, it kinda helps to level the playing field associated with costs when you’re looking at a state school versus a private university, and making sure that the access and opportunity to a high-quality education at a private university is just as accessible as it is at a state university,” said university president Patrick Jacobson-Schulte

The Iowa Tuition Grant was first established back in 1969.