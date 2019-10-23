Briar Cliff participates in International Women Entrepreneurship Week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland college is focusing on their future business leaders on Tuesday night.

Briar Cliff University participating in the 6th annual International Women Entrepreneurship Week.

Tuesday night’s event featuring a presentation by local entrepreneur and business owner Becca Feauto, who founded pulse marketing.

Feauto says she hopes she can inspire the next generation of female entrepreneurs.

“The students all had really great questions, I remember being their age and loving to listen to people sharing their stories about their entrepreneurial journeys and I still love hearing about those stories too. But just to share with them and hopefully inspire one of them would be awesome,” says Becca Feauto the founder of Pulse Marketing.

Briar Cliff is one of three universities in Iowa and one of over 150 universities around the world to hold an event on its campus.