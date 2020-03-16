Briar Cliff extends online learning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University (BCU) announced Monday they are extending class suspension through this week and begin online classes March 23.

The university said online classes will be offered through the end of the spring 2020 semester.

“While there are still no confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus, as a caring community, it is our intention to not only care for our university community, but also for the Siouxland community at large,” says Rachelle Karstens, Briar Cliff University President. “I know I speak for my colleagues in thanking this entire campus community for the patience, grace, and love that has been expressed and shared by all of you during this challenging time.”

BCU said they are cancelling all their events for the 2020 spring semester as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

With the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) cancelling the 2020 spring sports season, Briar Cliff is also cancelling their 2020 sports season.

The 2020 Commencement Ceremony has been postponed. BCU said the postponemetn comes in the light of Governor Reynold’s mandate that no gatherings in the next 60 days exceed 50 people.

Residential on-campus students may choose to return home or stay in their residence hall. Residence halls and dining services will remain open.

Students are encouraged to choose what is best for their personal health and safety.