Bret Michaels visits 185th ARW ahead of concert

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A classic rock icon will be performing at the Tyson Events Center Friday, but he’s visited members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing Thursday.

Bret Micheals is in Sioux City for his Hometown Heroes tour, and before his concert, he stopped by the 185th. Micheals spoke with members and got a tour of the unit’s vehicles.

Michaels says opportunities like this let him show his appreciation for our men and women in the armed forces.

“To be here with all these amazing men and women that give us such incredible freedoms and the 185th. We’ve already, just so you know, we got off the bus it’s already been a great party,” said Michaels. “Everyone here has been amazing, and I’m honored to be here and truly just thank them for the freedoms that they allow us.”

Friday’s concert will also be in support of the Siouxland Humane Society, Support Siouxland Soldiers and the Sioux City Police Department K9 unit.

The concert takes place Friday at 7 p.m. along with Night Ranger, Lita Ford, and Joe Nichols

Bret Michaels met with members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing today in Sioux City. See the 185th website for a few photos of the event. Posted by 185th Air Refueling Wing on Thursday, November 7, 2019