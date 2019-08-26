Bret Michaels stopping in Sioux City during Hometown Heroes Tour

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Bret Michaels will be making a stop in Sioux City to perform as part of his extension of a tour.

The Poison frontman is extending his current Unbroken World Tour to include a few Hometown Heroes special event concerts. One such concert will be held in Sioux City as Michaels will perform at the Tyson Events Center on Friday, November 8.

Michaels will be joined by the acts Night Ranger, Lita Ford, and Joe Nichols.

In addition to the concert, Michaels also plans to raise awareness and funds for local charities as the nation celebrates Veteran’s Day. Local charities will include the JDRF–Greater Iowa Chapter, Siouxland Humane Society, Sioux City Police Department K9 Unit, Support Siouxland Vets.

Tickets will start at $39. They go on sale Friday, August 30 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available online at or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.