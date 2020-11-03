UPDATE: Police arrest suspect involved in stabbing on 4th Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – UPDATE: The Sioux City Police arrested the suspect of a stabbing that occurred downtown Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the suspect, Juan A. Alvarez, 25, was caught attempting to steal a parked car and was confronted by the owner and a friend in the 300 block of Floyd Boulevard. The suspect threatened them with a hypodermic needle before running away while the owner and friend chased him.

Police said Alvarez pulled out a knife and attacked the friend and fled the area again.

Alvarez was found around the area of W. 4th Street and Wesley Parkway an hour later where he was taken into custody.

Alvarez was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and charged with willful injury and attempted burglary.

PREVIOUS: Police responded to reports of a stabbing the happened on 4th street Tuesday afternoon.

According to a witness at the scene, the suspect broke into the his car outside the RAG Apartments. The witness says that when he confronted the suspect, a fight broke out and was stabbed. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Police are currently looking for possibly a Hispanic man in his 20s, tattoos on his face and chest, and a black zip up hoodie with no shirt underneath and warn that he may be armed with a knife.

The victim was transported to MercyOne for treatment and does not have life threatening injuries.

This story will be updated when new information is available.

