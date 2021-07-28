Man with multiple gunshot wounds dropped off at Sioux City hospital, police investigating

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are investigating a shooting after a man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with multiple wounds Wednesday morning.

A 33-year-old man was dropped off at MercyOne hospital in Sioux City with multiple gunshot wounds around 6:43, according to the Sioux City Police Department.

Officer briefly spoke with the victim before he was taken to surgery.

Detectives are working to determine where the shooting occurred and to also locate the people who dropped the victim off to investigate further.