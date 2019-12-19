SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
by: The Associated Press
The articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump photographed on Dec. 10, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Majority in House has voted for second impeachment charge against Trump, obstruction of Congress; voting still underway.
