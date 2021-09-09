2 injured after vehicle collides into home near Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident that occurred Wednesday, two miles north of Orange City, IA.

Cody Mulder, 38, was driving northbound on Jackson Avenue when he lost control, entered the east ditch, then struck a fence and residence on Wednesday.

Mulder and a passenger were transported by the Orange City Ambulance to Orange City Health for treatment of their injuries.

The homeowners were not present when the accident happened.

The Honda sustained approximately $15, 000 in damage. The residence sustained an estimated $50,000 in damage.

Mulder was cited for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.