BREAKING: Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Woodbury County

The Siouxland District Health Department released the following statement:

A case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in a resident of Woodbury County. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individual is a middleaged female (41-60 years) and is self-isolating at home.

Siouxland District Health Department has been proactively preparing for the likelihood of a positive test in Woodbury County. While this is the first confirmed case, this is likely not the last case that we will see, especially as testing for the virus is increasing.

“We encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme.

These actions include:

• Practicing social distancing and staying home as much as possible

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time

• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm

• Staying home when ill

• Routinely cleaning frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, and countertops with an effective cleaner.