Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland raises money through golf event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland non-profits have been hit hard by COVID-19, and many have to find new ways to raise lost revenue.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Siouxland held its first-ever golf outing as a way to raise money for their organization after many of their larger events needed to be canceled due to the virus.

Thanks to participation from 11 groups of four and local sponsors, they were able to raise around $12,000 for the club.

“All work together and brainstorm different events and different ways to collaborate, so it has been definitely unique and different in these different times. So, I think going forward we’re going to be a lot stronger as a community for this,” said Amy Niewohner of Boys and Girls Clubs of Siouxland.

As for opening up their club doors again, Niewohner said the agency plans to make an announcement on when kids will be allowed back in the coming week.

