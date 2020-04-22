Boy Scouts Troop 208 make donation to healthcare workers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As people adjust to the new normal of social distancing and virtual gatherings, a local scout troop is turning to social media to raise money for health care workers.

Sioux City Troop 208 donated $500 worth of beef sticks and coupons they received from local businesses to health care workers at the Siouxland Community Health Center Wednesday.

The kids had to get creative in their fundraising efforts because of the current social distancing guidelines.

“So this was something that we could do over social media and through families on the phone, online, whatever, to raise the money. And they could in turn give back to the community like we teach them to do,” said Skip Trout with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 208.

The troop will continue to give back during this uncertain time, but their next fundraiser hasn’t been announced yet.