Book created to teach kids about COVID-19

(CNN) – Loss of routine and fear of illness can be hard on anyone to cope with the pandemic currently facing the world, especially those young.

But there’s a new way to help them. It’s called “My Hero is You: How Kids Can Fight COVID-19.”

It’s a new storybook produced by more than 50 humanitarian organizations, including the World Health Organization.

With the help of a fantasy creature, the book explains how children can protect themselves, their families and friends from the novel coronavirus and how to manage difficult emotions arising with this new and changing reality.

More than 1,700 children, parents, caregivers and teachers from around the world shared how they were coping with the pandemic.

That information was used by the author and illustrator to make sure the story and its messages resonated with children from different backgrounds and continents.

The book is aimed primarily at children ages six to 11. There are six language versions now and more than 30 more to come.

It’s being released online and in the form of an audio book.