Bomgaars hosts their Show and Shine Car Show

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the weather as nice as it was Sunday, it was perfect conditions for Bomgaars’s 2nd Annual “Show and Shine” Car Show.

This year’s event has nearly tripled in size. Last year only around 100 participants came out, but this year close to 300 cars, trucks and bikes of every era filled the lots. Organizers say they couldn’t be happier with the turnout.

“Finding space to fit everybody in has been the challenge this year that’s for sure, not sure how we grow it from here but maybe just try to park everybody more efficiently for next year so we hope for more growth,” stated Rod Haverdink, the event organizer.

Organizers say they’ll be sure to make more room for next year.