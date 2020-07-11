Body of heroic dad found in Missouri River

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP/KCAU) — The body of a Hughes County deputy sheriff who drowned while trying to save his young son has been recovered from the Missouri River near Fort Pierre, South Dakota.

Volunteers helping search for the body of Lee Weber, 37, discovered it the afternoon of July 9 about four miles downstream of where the incident happened six days earlier.

This is one rescue boat placed on the Missouri River each day of the six-day search for the body of Lee Weber, 37, who jumped into the river on July 3 to save his son who had fallen into the river from a moving boat. Photo courtesy: Capital Journal.

KGFX radio in Pierre, South Dakota, reports Weber’s body was covered with an American flag, placed in a funeral vehicle and escorted by law enforcement officers to a funeral home.

Weber had been missing since July 3 when he jumped into the river to save his eight-year-old son who had fallen from a moving boat just off Diver’s Point on the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area, according to the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Pierre.

The child was picked up by nearby boaters, but Weber was swept away by the river’s current.