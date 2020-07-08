Black Lives Matter protesters face rare leak charge in Iowa

This July 2, 2020 photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa., shows Viet Tran. Prosecutors have filed a rare charge against Tran, a Black Lives Matter protester _ unauthorized dissemination of intelligence data _ for allegedly displaying and discussing a stolen Des Moines police document during an interview broadcast on a local television station. (Polk County Jail via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors in Iowa have filed a rarely used leak charge against a Black Lives Matter protester accused of stealing a confidential police document and another who allegedly displayed it during a TV news broadcast.

The two have been charged with unauthorized dissemination of intelligence data. It’s a felony charge that carries up to five years in prison.

The Iowa Judicial Branch says it’s only the second time the charge has been used since 2010. Des Moines police spokesman Paul Parizek says it’s appropriate given the circumstances of the case.

The document was a bulletin related to protesters who were under investigation for allegedly destroying a police car.