Big 10 Tournament Cancelled

Image courtesy Big 10 Conference

(KCAU) – The Big Ten Conference announced they will be canceling the remainder of their Men’s Basketball tournament effective immediately.

They Big Ten said they will use this time to ” Work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

They sited their main priorities to be the “Health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”

