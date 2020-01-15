Betty Strong Encounter Center holds “Relation with Creation” presentation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The son of the Yankton Sioux Tribe will bring his thoughts on “Relation with Creation” to the Betty Strong Encounter Center on January 26 at 2 p.m.

Michael Wanbdi Gdeska (Spotted Eagle) O’Connor, will speak to the Native American’s belief that we are all related from animals to plants to stars and so on.

O’Connor will bring in plants and discuss how we relate to the different types and their importance in the lives of the Native American people. He will also try to relate to the audience the struggle of Native people to connect with these ways.

O’Connor is a graduate of Sinte Gleska University, a former youth addictions specialist with the Yankton Sioux Tribe, a former case manager with the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, and former tribal liaison with the Iowa Department of Human Services.

He is currently in the process of writing an autobiography.

The event is free and open to the public.

There will be a reception following the event.