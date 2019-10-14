Betty Strong Encounter Center holds History of Halloween event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Halloween just around the corner, some Siouxlanders were curious as to where it all started.

Over at the Betty Strong Encounter Center Dr. Bruce Forbes, formally of Morningside College, answered just that with his program “Everything you wanted to know about Halloween but were too afraid to ask” where he takes a deep dive on how and why we celebrate the holiday.

“Halloween is interesting because most of the other holidays that we talk about like Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving you’re recommitting to something, this really a party time holiday where you’re not really especially recommitting yourself to this, whatever it is,” said Dr. Bruce Forbes a Professor Emeritus.

Forbes is also a published author on the subject of other holidays like Valentine’s Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

