Bells Across America honors fallen firefighters

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — In honor of Firefighter Memorial weekend, all across the country, communities are remembering the men and women who lost their lives protecting others.

Here in Dakota City, the fire department held a ceremony to honor the 84 firefighters in the nation that died in the line of duty last year and the three brave men their own department has lost. For the families of the fallen, this remembrance means the world to them.

“It means a lot to me and it means a lot to our family and just that he’s remembered for who he was and what he did,” said widow, Joanie McFarland.

And for the men that work alongside those brave men, they strive to honor those fallen not just today, but always.

“You know, support the families of fallen fighters, be there for them, that’s why we have services like this to honor them but not just today, we need to honor them and remember them every day of the year,” added Clint Rasmussen the Dakota City Fire Chief.

Along with the ringing of the bells, the names of all the Nebraska firefighters who died in the line of duty were read, signifying their last call.