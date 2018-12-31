Behind-the-scenes look at Vegas' NYE fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - Some 375,000 people are expected to make their way to the Strip to celebrate, is a significant indication that Las Vegas knows how to party.

KLAS 8 News NOW was able to get a behind-the-scenes look at this year's fabulous fireworks show by taking a trip high up over the middle of the Strip to Planet Hollywood's rooftop.

Fireworks by Grucci began its four-day setup Friday, just like they have for the last several years.

The display is electronically controlled to coordinate the fireworks launch sites at all seven Strip resorts.

There will be more than 80,000 shells launched during the show, which lasts 8-minutes. When the math is done, that comes out to about 10,000 fireworks a minute.

At Planet Hollywood alone, there will be several thousand shells in place, prepped, and then fired off at the stroke of midnight.

According to Fireworks by Grucci Representative Scott Cooper, setting up the fireworks never gets old.

"When we see that show go off and we hear the countdown going on the Stratosphere and then all of the other roofs come in in unison, it really is an amazing sight and feeling to know that 'hey, we're rocking the Vegas Strip,' Cooper said.

All of the locations that make up this year's massive fireworks show are as followed:

MGM Grand

Aria

Planet Hollywood

Caesars Palace

Treasure Island

The Venetian

The Stratosphere

It all kicks off at 8 p.m. and goes until 12:30 a.m.