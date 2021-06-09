Beat the heat: What Siouxlanders should know about heat-related illnesses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While you might want to get out and enjoy these warmer months, it becomes more important to be aware of the dangers that come with being active: the heat.

Summer is the time so many looked forward to for months and in Siouxland, temperatures can rise into the 90s. But while you might enjoy the sunshine, it can be dangerous, especially for those who work long hours outdoors.

“At times it can be a little exhausting when heat gets to you, and you can get a little dizzy at times, you can get shivers and at times, it feels like you’re tired and its pretty intense sometimes,” said landscaper Sergio Sarvia.

Sarvia is a landscaper on his first day on the job. Saravia became very dizzy with severe cramps and suffered from heat exhaustion.

“I started to feel cold, and I couldn’t work really well, and so one of my supervisors at the time put me in the shade and then ran water under my wrists and started cooling me down, I guess welcome to the heat,” said Sarvia.

Get the latest news in Siouxland sent to your inbox.

Click here to subscribe to KCAU 9 News’ newsletters.

But like construction worker Johnathon Choquette, he took steps to keep himself in high temperatures.

“You know, you just kind of get used to it after a while, we acclimate pretty well and know when it’s time to take shade, and when you’re off work, just stay hydrated,” said Choquette.

Emergency preparedness coordinator, Kevin Handke, with UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s, said cramping is usually the beginning stages of heat exhaustion and heat stroke but said symptoms start to get worse.

“You start getting the headaches, the fatigue, we might have some nausea and vomiting associated with that, that’s our heat exhaustion and then the worst is heat stroke,” said Handke.

He said once your body experience heat stroke, the doctor said you will stop sweating, you’ll feel dry to the touch, and your body will overheat.

“It’s actually life-threatening and at that point, they need to seek medical attention.

Choquette says thankfully, he’s learned the signs of heat-related illnesses to help himself, and others around him.

“I think a lot of us, we’re smart enough, and our boss understands, when you need to take a break, you don’t really have a choice,” said Choquette.

This Thursday is predicted to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures forecasted to reach near 100 degree. Make sure you aren’t doing strenuous activities for a long period of time outdoors and if you have to be outside, stay hydrated or find shade.