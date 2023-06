BRITTON, S.D. (KELO) — A bear has made its way to Marshall County.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted pictures on Facebook of the bear in a field near Britton.

It isn’t the first time a bear has been spotted across the state this time of year.

Bear in Marshall County | Courtesy South Dakota Highway Patrol Bear near Britton | Courtesy South Dakota Highway Patrol

The Highway Patrol says Game, Fish and Parks is monitoring the bear’s movements.