Barnes Bull Riding Challenge to return to Sioux City in January

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Barnes Bull Riding Challenge will be returning to Sioux City for two nights in January.

The event will be held at the Fleet Farm Arena in the Tyson Events Center on January 17 and 18 starting at 7:30 p.m. While the bull riding will be the main attraction, there will also be kids sheep riding, a children’s petting zoo, and vendors with western merchandise.

Ticket go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center or by visiting their website. The prices start at $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 3 to 12.

The Barnes PRCA Rodeo was established in 1950 from Peterson, Iowa and is a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association.