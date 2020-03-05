Ballet Sioux to perform at Multi-Cultural Fair

In this Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013 photo, a Pennsylvania Ballet dancer laces up her shoe during a class at the ballet’s new facility in Philadelphia. The company is celebrating its 50th birthday with a new facility and a season of performing brand new works and classic pieces. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Civic Dance Association’s, Ballet Sioux, will be performing at the Sioux City Human Rights Commission “Face of Siouxland” Multi-Cultural Fair on March 29.

Ballet Sioux, now under a new director, Rebecca Hebda, is excited to be performing at the Multi-Cultural Fair on March 29, at 1:00 p.m.

The fair will take place at the Sioux City Convention Center.

The event is set to be a fun-filled afternoon of entertainment, ethnic food, and fun.

At the fair in the convention center, there will also be a kids’ space and lots of offerings from local businesses.

Ballet Sioux’s junior and senior ballet company dancers will perform ballet excerpts from Giselle, a classic ballet work from the romantic period, incorporating beautiful music and choreography.

Company dancers from both levels will be involved in the performance.

The dancers have been holding extra rehearsals, in addition to their weekly practices, to ensure the display of ballet at the fair.

This year will be the company’s first public performance.

Ballet Sioux is a performance-based ballet troupe with dancers ranging from elementary-aged students to high school seniors from all over Siouxland.

The company is made up of dancers from different studios in the area, rather than a single studio.

Ballet Sioux focuses on developing an environment for dancers to meet, grow, and improve their ballet technique.

There are auditions held every year during the summer.

Ballet Sioux is operated by the Siouxland Civic Dance Association, which is a non-profit organization created to bring dance performance, opportunities, and education to the Siouxland area.

The group is most notably known for its Nutcracker performances during the holiday season and other ballet performances throughout the year.

The organization has a specific focus on ballet dance.