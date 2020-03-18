Bagpipe player performs at windows of Ohio senior health care center

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — All senior living facilities have been closed by the Ohio governor to visitors to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. So an Ohio health caregiver got creative this St. Patrick’s day to help keep spirits up.

Despite the misty Tuesday morning, it was a sunny St. Patrick’s Day for the senior residents at the Sprenger Health Care Towne Center Community in Avon Lake.

“Because the governor and the state have restricted us from having visitors in the facility, we wanted to do something special on St. Patty’s Day for the residents,” said CEO Nicole Sprenger.

Parades have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, so Tim Reed paraded solo with the woodwind instrument around the entire campus.

“This year kind of making it a little bit special because they actually can just open their windows and I get to walk by and bring joy to them,” he said.

We’re told two bagpipers went be going to all 12 of their facilities today to spread some St. Patrick’s Day cheer.

Sprenger says the visitation restriction has naturally been difficult. “Trying to get that relationship with the families and keeping that support in there is so important.”

The bagpipes, just another effort by Sprenger’s staff to bring comfort during uncertain times.

“We’ve been able to have iPads to Skype families, we’ve had people sending letters, we have our activities department working with the residents, doing different things in the facility under what we’re allowed to do.”

And the bagpipes were just a kickoff for the popular Irish holiday. “Corned beef is going to be a staple for today. We’re doing shamrock shakes here.”



In Ireland there is a blessing: “May your thoughts be as glad as the shamrocks, May your heart be as light as a song, May each day bring you bright happy hours, That stay with you all year long.”

