WITCC offers easier COVID-19 testing for students, staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here in Siouxland, COVID-19 testing is becoming more readily available for students and staff.

Western Iowa Tech is partnering up with Siouxland Community Health to make the testing more accessible.

Students and staff have the opportunity to get tested Monday through Thursday from 11 to 1 pm. It’s a measure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

“Representatives there have been very delighted for when kids came back on campus that they would be safe,” said Siouxland Community Health Center CEO Mari Kaptain-Dahlen

“People are bringing their previous exposures from summer and bringing them on campus. If they weren’t social distancing, going out to bars or festivals, which are areas where it’s very easy to catch the virus and they can bring it to campus,” said Cheif Medical Officer of Siouxland Community Health Center Michael Piplani.

Siouxland Community Health says they are working with local districts for more pop-up testing sites, as well as waiting for the delivery of a mobile testing unit.

