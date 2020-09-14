Westwood Community Schools report 7 positive cases of COVID-19

SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) – Westwood Community Schools have reported 7 total positive cases in the school district.

According to a letter, the administration announced that four cases are from students, while the other three are from staff. There are currently 56 students quarantined at home, which is 8% of the student body, with 44 of those students in high school. All 12 students in the elementary school are in quarantine, which is 3.5% of the elementary student body.

The letter urges people to continue to wear a mask, wash hands, and keep six feet of distance from others and isolating when sick.

