Westwood Community Schools report 7 positive cases of COVID-19

Back to School

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) – Westwood Community Schools have reported 7 total positive cases in the school district.

According to a letter, the administration announced that four cases are from students, while the other three are from staff. There are currently 56 students quarantined at home, which is 8% of the student body, with 44 of those students in high school. All 12 students in the elementary school are in quarantine, which is 3.5% of the elementary student body.

The letter urges people to continue to wear a mask, wash hands, and keep six feet of distance from others and isolating when sick.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories