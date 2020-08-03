Gov. Ricketts holds press conference to discuss schools reopening

Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, May 1, 2020. Expanded testing for COVID-19 will start on Monday in Omaha and Grand Island. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There was a press briefing from Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blondstedt on Monday morning. The video of the conference can be viewed above.

The purpose of the briefing is to discuss the steps that schools are taking to reopen this fall.

In a previous press conference, Ricketts said that having kids go back to school will help schools in providing a better academic situation, improve kids’ mental and physical health, while also ensuring they have proper nutrition.

In regards to reopening schools, NDE Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said that schools aren’t meant to be empty, and they are working to open up safely in the fall.

“The reality is that it’s going to take all of us to be able to do this well, to accommodate one another in this particular work, to ensure that we are making decisions that are best for each building, and best for each district and community based on the conditions that they have,” Blomstedt said.