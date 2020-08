Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, April 2, 2020. Gov. Ricketts defended his refusal to issue a stay-at-home order for residents, arguing that it is not necessary for Nebraska even though 40 other governors have done so to try to keep the new coronavirus from spreading. Ricketts said he does not plan to deviate from his current approach, which includes a statewide, non-enforceable recommendation that residents avoid gatherings with more than 10 people. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a back-to-school briefing with representatives from Nebraska’s community colleges and Catholic schools Thursday morning.

Ricketts was joined by Nebraska Community College Association Executive Director Greg Adams and Jordan Engle, the diocesan superintendent of schools fro the Catholic Diocese of Grand Island and principal of the Grand Island Central Catholic school.

