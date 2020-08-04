Gov. Reynolds holds press conference to discuss COVID-19 impact on Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Gov. Kim Reynolds held a press conference on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

During the press conference, Gov. Reynolds spoke about in-person learning requirements for schools and the consequences for schools that do not follow the regulations.

“If schools move to primarily remote learning without approval, according again to the law, those days do not count towards instructional time,” said Kim Reynolds.

She stated in-person learning has been established as the primary mode of education, but parents can choose to do remote learning if that suits their family best. She also spoke about the flexibility of in-person regulations.

“We’ve given them plenty of flexibility. The law is the law, and we expect our school districts to operate within the law, and that’s what it is. And so, they- it has to be over 50% has to be in person. There’s some flexibility there, and schools have been very innovative and creative and adaptable in the ways that they’ve approached this, and they’re meeting the criteria. We also give flexibility to the parents if they make the decision to keep their child 100% in remote learning,” said Gov. Reynolds.

Gov. Reynolds also talked about allocating $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act money. The money will be distributed to eligible cities and counties.

This briefing is a part of bi-weekly press conferences that take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11:00 a.m. Watch the press conference above.