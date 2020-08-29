USD to no longer allow indoor dining, visitors in residence halls

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – The University of South Dakota is taking more drastic measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post, USD announced that they will no longer be allowing indoor dining in the Muenster University Center, as well as allow outside visitors inside residence halls. The Wellness Center will also be closing.

USD recently created a dashboard to keep track of COVID-19 numbers on campus. You can visit the USD COVID-19 dashboard here.

