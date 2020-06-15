South Sioux City schools digitally prepares for fall

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – As the South Sioux City Community School District plans for the fall semester, they are working on getting technology in the hands of all the students.

The school will receive new Chromebooks that will be provided to older students. Instead of retiring old laptops, they will convert the computers to be used by elementary students in the fall.

“We want to be prepared. We don’t know what August is going to bring, so we want to have as many devices ready to go and be deployed if needed once we know more about the school year,” said SSC Community School District Technology Coordinator Drew Stansberry.

The district is also working to make sure each student has internet access for learning.

