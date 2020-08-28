South Sioux City Schools confirms 8 cases of COVID-19

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City School District confirmed 8 cases of COVID-19.

Of the 8 cases, four of them are students, with the other four being service providers.

The document tracker on the district’s website says there were confirmed staff and students cases between March 17 and Aug. 12, but those are not account for in these latest numbers.

