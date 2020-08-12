South Sioux City High School student tests positive for COVID-19, football practice suspended

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A South Sioux City High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Because the student was on the football team, the school decided to suspend football practice through August17 and resume on August 18. According to the school, the student was last with others at football conditioning on August 3.

Lance Swanson with the school said other students on the football team are quarantining during the time as well.

The school said it is working with the Dakota County Health Department and following protocol.

Below is the school’s full statement.

A South Sioux City High School student has tested positive for COVID-19. The student is on the South Sioux City High School football team. The district is following protocol and working closely with the Dakota County Health Department. School officials have decided to suspend football practice through August 17th. District leaders are hopeful that practice can resume on August 18th. The last time the player was at football conditioning was August 3rd. The Dakota County Health Department may reach out to parents as part of their contact tracing to notify anyone who may have had close contact with this student.

To read the school’s reopening plan, click here.