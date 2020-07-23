SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials say that one of their top priorities is helping schools reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But they’re leaving it up to school administrators to decide whether to require masks. Most South Dakota schools are planning to allow students into classrooms in the coming months. Requiring teachers and students to wear masks has been an item of debate at school board meetings statewide.
The South Dakota State Medical Association has urged school administrators to require masks. The Department of Health is preparing to conduct contact tracing in schools.
The state’s largest district, in Sioux Falls, doesn’t have a requirement for face coverings in its reopening plan.
Latest Stories
- July 23: Nebraska has more than 300 additional positive cases of coronavirus, 5 new deaths
- Senate Republicans, White House delay release of next coronavirus relief plan
- South Dakota health officials weigh in on masks in schools
- GOP lays out their version of coronavirus stimulus package
- July 23: Dakota County reports 1 new COVID-19 case