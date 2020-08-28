Sioux City schools report 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District announced two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district added in a release that no students have tested positive.
Working with Siouxland District Health, contact tracing has been done for those who tested positive. The affected staff and other close contacts are being asked to self-isolate and take other necessary measures.
The school district is working to thoroughly clean, sanitize, and disinfect any impacted areas.
Classes will continue for those who have not been identified as close contacts, unless announced otherwise.
Parents and guardians are asked to monitor their children band screen them before going to school. I f they are experiencing any of the below COVID-19 symptoms, they are asked to stay home.
- Fever (at least 100.4°F)
- Chills
- Cough
- Shortness of Breath
- Fatigue
- Muscle or Body Aches
- Headache
- New Loss of Taste or Smell
- Sore Throat
- Congestion or Runny Nose
- Nausea or Vomiting
- Diarrhea
The school district will be reporting positive cases of staff and students every Friday and announce any closures as necessary.
