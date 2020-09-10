Sioux City elementary school moving to virtual learning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A class at Nodland Elementary will be moving to virtual learning for two weeks starting today.

According to the Sioux City Community School District website, multiple individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 or experienced symptoms, leading to the district to move a second-grade class at Nodland Elementary to virtual learning starting September 10. On-site learning will resume on September 23.

The identities of the individuals with the COVID-19 positive results symptoms are confidential. Any close contacts have already been notified and given directions about appropriate measures to take in accordance with public health guidelines.

The district says that students not part of the identified second-grade class should continue to attend school at Nodland for on-site learning.

Schools are continuing to clean, sanitize, and disinfect spaces. The district asks that families and staff do a home screening before arriving at the school and anyone experiencing symptoms to stay home.

For more details related to the District’s COVID-19 illness protocols and practices, you can visit the website.

