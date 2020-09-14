Sioux City CSD students receiving free breakfast, lunch

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Students in the Sioux City Community School District can get free breakfast and lunch from a program from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Students who are participating in virtual learning will still be able to pick up meals.

Any students with a status of full pay or reduced are temporarily moved to free status. Students who already receive free meals will experience no change in their status.

The free meals are available starting Monday and will last through December 31 or until funding is depleted. The school district said the USDA is unable to forecast when funding will run out, so they will notify families once they are made aware of any changes.

Students will return to their original meal status when the USDA ends the free meal program.

The school district is asking families to ensure their child’s lunch balance is paid through September 11. If any money is in the meal account, it can be used for the ala carte items, or it will carry over until regular meal prices resume.