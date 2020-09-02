Sioux City Community Schools to move to full on-site learning on Sept. 8

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) will transition into the full on-site learning model beginning on Tuesday, September 8.

The decision was made based on discussion with the Siouxland District Health Department and the earlier unanimous vote of the SCCSD Board of Directors.

The school district said on September 8, all students that are currently attending school two days a week under the Hybrid Model will now start to go to school full-time.

The District is closed on September 7 in observance of Labor Day.

From September 8 through September 11 and every Tuesday to Friday following, school hours will be:

Elementary School 8:35 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Middle School 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

High School 7:55 a.m. – 2:55 p.m.

Beginning on September 15, and every Monday following the school district will be conducting on-site learning, schools will dismiss one hour early to allow for staff professional development.

All of the Virtual Learners will still continue their Monday through Friday schedules with no changes in instructional times.

For more information from the transition to one-site learning, click here.

