Sioux City Community Schools confirms 1st COVID-19 case

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With less than two weeks to go before the first day of school, the Sioux City Community School District has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19.

A statement from the district to KCAU 9 News reads in part: “Contact tracing has been done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health…Summer school classes are continuing for those who have not been identified as close contacts.”

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says there’s no one-size-fits-all policy regarding quarantine

“We’ve got buildings that serve just over 200 students–we’ve got buildings that serve over 1,700 students. Certainly, if I were to come up with a quantity and just applied [it] black and white to both of those buildings, it wouldn’t be the right decision,” Dr. Gausman said.

Tyler Brock with Siouxland District Health agrees, saying there is no magic number to determine when a classroom, building or school should quarantine or shut down–adding schools should look at each instance on a case-by-case basis to determine the final outcome.

“Who was exposed, how long were they exposed for, what were the symptoms like, were they symptomatic, or were they asymptomatic–those are the kinds of things that are being factored in,” Brock said.

Brock adds consistent social distancing measures are key.

“Getting those good distancing practices that we do on a day-to-day basis, that might be the difference between the whole class having to go out, or maybe just one or two students having to go out,” Brock said.