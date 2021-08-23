Sioux City Community School District welcomes students back for 2021-2022 school year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Community School District students were welcomed back to the classroom on Monday morning, and the district has implemented a few changes this year.

School Meals

The USDA has approved an extension of the free breakfast and lunch program for all district students through the 2021-2022 school year.

Students enrolled in VIBE Academy, the district’s virtual school, can pick up meals using the meal distribution schedule at any school during the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Mental Health, Technology, and Bus Drivers

The district plans to expand the number of school-based mental health therapists working in the buildings through its continued partnership with mental health providers to help kids and families get through challenges inside and outside of the classroom.

The district will provide laptops to all students in grades 6-12. The laptops are internet accessible and can be used at school and home. A call center will be available for students, parents, and staff to access with technology-related questions. The call center will be available between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Despite there being a shortage of bus drivers across the nation the district said it’s fully staffed with bus drivers for every route within the district.

COVID-19 Precautions

The district has announced that parents and volunteers will not be able to visit classrooms this year as a health and safety precaution.

Students are encouraged to bring their own masks to school, but, masks will be available to anyone who requests one, and when it comes to sanitizing, students will be asked to clean their desks or learning station before and after use. Hand sanitizer will be available in each classroom and office.

All parents are expected to take their child/children’s temperature before they leave home

Rapid COVID-19 tests will be available in schools for students who are displaying COVID-19 symptoms and whose parents or guardians have consented to the rapid COVID-19 testing. If a student is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms during school, they will be moved to the school’s caring room.

A school nurse or certified nurse’s assistant will attend to the caring room and administer the rapid COVID-19 test with the parent’s consent.

Following the test, results will be shared with the parent and next steps will be determined. If a student is positive, the parent or guardian will be expected to come