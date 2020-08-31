Sibley-Ocheyedan schools staff member diagnosed with COVID-19

SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – A staff member of Sibley-Ocheyedan schools has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to school officials.

The Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District Superintendent James Craig said in a letter that the staff member is being quarantined at their home for 14 days after they first noticed symptoms.

The identity of the staff member and dates of quarantine are not being announced due to privacy laws, Craig said.

This is the only case the school is aware of.

After a discussion with Osceola County Public Health, they detemined that no other quarantining is needed.

Craig is asking that students and staff to wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained for longer than 15 minutes. They also recommend staying home if they are sick.

The school is also asking that parents to take their children’s temperatures before school and watching for the following symptoms: